In a tragic self accident at Calangute in the wee hours today one tourist from Pune died on the spot.

The deceased identified as Purvesh Shah from Vimal Nagar,Pune lost control of the car which he was driving and hit a roadside tree. Shahs co passenger Loknath Prasad and one pedestrian sustained injuries during the accident. Police sources told Digital Goa that Prasad was found under the influence of alcohol