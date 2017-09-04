Dead body of a male person was washed ashore at Calangute beach today at around 3:40 pm. The deceased was identified as Himashu Kumar(22) a native of Nainital ,Uttarakhand. As per reports the deceased had come down to Calangute for vacation along with his other two friends and on last evening ie on 3-09-2017 he along with one of his friend entered the sea waters while one of them stayed on the shore. Further as Himanshu went in deep water and after a strong wave he was nowhere to be seen. As such a missing person report was registered by the Calangute police immediately and search was on to trace Himanshu. Further today evening his body was found on lying on the beach. The deceased was an IT Professional and was working in IT Firm in Delhi.