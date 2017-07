A tourist from Darjeeling was brutally murdered by another tourist from Nagpur in at Baga beach yesterday night by stabbing him with knife. The incident could be a fall out of a drunken brawl, police said. Rakesh Rai from Darjeeling was stabbed by his friend Santosh Chattar from Nagpur at Calangute beach last night, police said. Rakesh was rushed to GMC but succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.