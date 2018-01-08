Home Breaking News Tourist taxis to go off road from Jan 19 to protest RTO... Tourist taxis to go off road from Jan 19 to protest RTO harassment By Digital Goa - January 8, 2018, 10 :00 am Tourist taxis to go off road from Jan 19 to protest RTO harassment - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Vitorino Fernandes to captain Goa in Santosh Trophy Digital Goa - January 6, 2018, 10 :24 pm Goan students to get opportunity to interact with 6 Nobel laureates Digital Goa - January 6, 2018, 10 :09 pm Feast of Three Kings celebrated at Cansaulim with pomp and gaiety Digital Goa - January 6, 2018, 9 :26 pm Goa to host second edition of Bird Festival between Jan 12-14 Digital Goa - January 5, 2018, 10 :01 pm