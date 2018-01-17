North Goa Collector & Disaster Management cell authorities have directed all the local bodies in North Goa i.e village Panchayats, municipalities and the city corporation of Panaji(CCP) to ensure that all the commercial establishments strictly comply with fire safety norms applicable to them. “All the local bodies are hereby directed that no commercial establishment trade licence shall be renewed for the period after April 1,2018 unless they have complied with the requirements of fire safety norms as applicable to them,” states the order.