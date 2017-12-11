Goa Traffic Police have sought the help of alert citizens to tackle traffic violation by public transport buses. The department has announced a Whatsapp No. 7875756110 for reporting such issues.

Issues such as buses making unauthorized stops to embark and disembark passengers, thereby causing unwanted traffic congestion can be reported. “People can report the violation through Whatsapp or Goa Traffic Police Facebook Page or through e-mail: sptrafficgoa@gmail.com along with details like photograph or video clip, date, time, place of violation, so as to enable Traffic Police to initiate strict action against such erring buses,” stated a release by the department.