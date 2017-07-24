Calangute MLA Michael lobo today slammed the state traffic police for harassing tourists visiting the state. “Every second day tourists are harassed by police. Traffic Police are taking money from tourists by threatening them,” alleged Lobo. “Traffic Hawaldars should not be given challan books,” he suggested.

The BJP MLA also highlighted the issue of lack of infrastructure in coastal police stations and put forth the need for clubbing together of Saligao and Calangute police stations.