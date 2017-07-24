The Goa Traffic Police has devised a system of identifying and monitoring black spots where accidents are prone to occur in a bid to curb the spate of accidents that’s taking place on Goan roads. “Depending on the stretches where fatal and grievous accidents have been reported, certain black spots have been identified and monitored. At these points and time, the Traffic-in-Charge himself remains physically present to supervise traffic management and this has shown remarkable results. There is drop in accidents in places like Vasco and Ponda ” said Superintendent of Police (SP), Devesh Kumar Mahla.

SP also informed that the department is taking initiatives to rein in cops who violate traffic rules themselves. “If a cop violates traffic rules, not only is he issued a challan but departmental action is also taken against the cop. We have also recently constituted a vigilance squad to ensure traffic cops on duty don’t stop vehicles unnecessarily,”he added.