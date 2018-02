The traffic sentinel scheme of Goa police which provides financial incentives to citizens who help the cops nab traffic violators has received positive response in the state. The second batch of 17 traffic sentinel who score more than 100 points were awarded the incentives today. The highest amount earner by a citizen traffic sentinel was a whooping Rs 69,000. The police now plan to involve college students in the process of curbing traffic violations by making them traffic sentinels.