The train services on Konkan Railway route have been restored this evening at 7.20 pm . Train No 12224 was successfully passed through the site. The trains, which were regulated at various stations on account of the derailment, will start running one by one in order to avoid bunching of trains. Passengers may check the status of trains on www.konkanrailway.com before boarding the train. In case of any query, passengers can call on 022-27587939.