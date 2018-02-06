Directorate of Transport will keep offices of all licensing authorities in the state open on Saturdays till the end of March 2018. “This has been done for the special purpose of conducting hearings and passing appropriate orders in the matter of requests for cancellation and suspension of Motor Vehicle Driving Licenses received from the police department and other enforcement authorities,” states a department memorandum issued by Director of Transport, Nikhil Desai. The directorate has also asked its authorities to dispose off such cases within 30 days from the date of receipt of request.