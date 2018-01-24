Transport department has moved file for relaxation of 1 year for installation of speed governors in taxis in the state but the government has not yet given approval to the proposal informed sources.
Tourist Taxis will have to fix digital metres from March 2018. Last day to respond to the tender floated in this regards is February 2,2018.
Transport dept moves file for 1 year relaxation for speed governor installation
Transport department has moved file for relaxation of 1 year for installation of speed governors in taxis in the state but the government has not yet given approval to the proposal informed sources.