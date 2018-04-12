Transport department has suspended the permit of the for 3 months from April 11 to July 10 ,2018. The bus GA 07 F 1792 driven by one Saleem Mohammed Ali from Cacora, Quepem had smashed 2 passengers to death at the Panaji bus stand in the first week of March 2018. “It is further directed that the vehicle shall be parked at place of residence of the permit holder during the period of suspension of permit and shall not be moved from the place of such parking without permission of the department,” informed N R Arolkar, Asst Director of Transport, North Goa.