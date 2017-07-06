Goa Transport department will henceforth dispatch all the driving licences and R.C. books issued in the form of Smart Card to all the applicants directly to their residence with immediate effect. The applicants will get SMS updates about the status of their application and Smart Cards shall be received by the applicant at respective residences without having to visit various RTO offices. Acting on the feedback and complaints received from the public that they have to make numerous visits to the RTO offices to collect their Smart Cards, the Directorate of Transport has decided to implement this Citizen Friendly measure with immediate effect