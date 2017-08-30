Transport Department will send Smart cards of RC Books and driving licence compulsorily by speed post from Sept 1. The department has also hiked the Smart card processing fee from Rs 50 to Rs 80.

“The Department of Transport has decided to revise the processing fee, for issue of Smart Cards (RC. books and Driving Licences) from the existing Rs 50 to Rs 80 with effect from 1st September 2017,” states the department circular.

The system in all the offices of the Registering & Licensing Authorities shall be managed by Goa Electronics Limited (GEL).

“All the Smart Cards shall be compulsorily sent to the residents of the applicants by Speed Post only and hand delivery of the Smart Card shall be avoided. In case of emergency or unavoidable circumstances. the Smart Card can be handed over to the beneﬁciaries only after obtaining prior approval from Director of Transport,” the circular further adds