Panjim, June 19: Days after Goa topped Trip Advisor’s list of best 10 holiday destinations preferred by Indian tourists this summer, the monsoons have heralded in another recognition of Goa as the most popular choice for a monsoon getaway for Indian travelers in 2017. This comes from a survey conducted by online accommodation booking website Hotels.com.

While the survey says that Goa is the most popolaur destination this monsoon, four of its towns namely– Candolim, Calangute, Arpora and Baga, all of which are in North Goa, have made it to the top 10 most popular towns. The village of Arpora in Goa registered a massive 91 per cent increase in hotel searches in comparison to 2016.

The survey was conducted by analyzing the data on hotel searches made by users for stays during the period of June to September 2017, which became the foundation to develop the India ‘Monsoon Travel Hotlist’ for this year.

Mumbai was spotted second in the list with a 49 per cent increase in searches as compared to 2016, followed by Delhi at 50 per cent increase in searches. Other places mentioned in the list include Udaipur, Bengaluru and Jaipur.

According to a report, Goa is likely to see a surge of visitors from Oman during the Eid holidays. Visa on arrival facility has increased the demand to visit the state with the interest to explore something new every time.

Minister for Tourism, Manohar Ajgaonkar said “Indian travelers have found favour with Goa’s seasons which is a big boon for the State. After choosing Goa as their summer vacation destination, Goa is now the most preferred choice for both domestic and international tourists during the monsoons. It is the State’s pleasant atmosphere, scenic locales, picturesque backdrop and abundant greenery that attracts tourists from all over the world. Goa Tourism is doing a fabulous job with the conduct of adventure activities like white water rafting at Mhadei Rivers and Sunday eco-treks which give tourists a perfect feel of the monsoons, its hinterlands and nature. It is a priviledge for Goa to receive another badge of recognition as the most popular choice for a monsoon travel destination.”

Nilesh Cabral, Chairman of Goa Tourism Development Corporation said, “ Goa has a special appeal during the monsoons and it is proven that the natural beauty of the State along with added attractions has a magnetic effect on tourists. The weather is no barrier for travelers and the monsoon showers add a lot more gusto for young and adventurous tourists to experience the splendor of the State between June to September. Years off marketing and promotions of Monsoon tourism is pouring out dividends for Goa Tourism. I am convinced that the monsoon season in Goa is no more an off-season and the four months from June to September will reap benefits for all tourism stakeholders as well.”