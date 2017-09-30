GTDC’s Monsoon Trekking Expedition
Monsoon Trekking Expedition by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) will be conducted at Nagve Cascade , Sattari Oct 01, 2017.
Transport arrangements have been made from Margao Residency 8:00
Mapusa Residensy 8:30 and Paryatan Bhavan Patto Panjim at 9am.
Registration fee is Rs. 750=00.
All trekkers are requested to carry along an extra pair of clothes, rainwear, trekking footwear, snacks and binoculars.
Smoking and consumption of alcohol is STRICTLY prohibited.
VEG – NON VEG lunch will be provided.
For Bookings:
Contact: Mr. Yogesh Naik – 9226220666.
For online booking please visit: goa-tourism.com
This trek promises to be easy and adventurous.
After 3kms of walking, nestled in a beautiful forest wading across the streams and walking through the dense tree trunks and slippery rocks; you reach the destination after an hr of brisk walking.
The young and young at heart, come along and be a part of this exciting experience as GTDC is organizing the day-long trekking expedition to NAGVE CASCADE.
The trekking expedition is open to all especially those with a spirit for adventure and nature lovers.