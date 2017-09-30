GTDC’s Monsoon Trekking Expedition

Monsoon Trekking Expedition by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) will be conducted at Nagve Cascade , Sattari Oct 01, 2017.

Transport arrangements have been made from Margao Residency 8:00

Mapusa Residensy 8:30 and Paryatan Bhavan Patto Panjim at 9am.

Registration fee is Rs. 750=00.

All trekkers are requested to carry along an extra pair of clothes, rainwear, trekking footwear, snacks and binoculars.

Smoking and consumption of alcohol is STRICTLY prohibited.

VEG – NON VEG lunch will be provided.

For Bookings:

Contact: Mr. Yogesh Naik – 9226220666.

For online booking please visit: goa-tourism.com

Twitter : @TourismGoa

Facebook: officialgoatourism

This trek promises to be easy and adventurous.

After 3kms of walking, nestled in a beautiful forest wading across the streams and walking through the dense tree trunks and slippery rocks; you reach the destination after an hr of brisk walking.

The young and young at heart, come along and be a part of this exciting experience as GTDC is organizing the day-long trekking expedition to NAGVE CASCADE.

The trekking expedition is open to all especially those with a spirit for adventure and nature lovers.