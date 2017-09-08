Trek no 12: TAMBDI SURLA falls

Sunday 10 September 2017

Another Sunday, another fun day, and yet another exciting trek by Gtdc, trekkers let’s explore yet another well-known waterfall, in the dense forests of the Bhagwan Mahaveer wildlife sanctuary and post lunch let’s visit the famous Shiva Tamdi SURLA temple carved out of a single rock

***
Trek: moderate

7 kms walk one way

Distance from Panjim is 65kms by bus

Entry from Tambdi Surla gate

Sightings of birds, butterflies in plenty
An usual sight of many matti / crocodile bark trees, the state tree of Goa and dense canopy, together with dense bamboo growth

****
Lunch, veg/ non veg cooked by the villagers.
Smoking and Alcohol is Strictly Prohibited.

 Coach timing

8:00 AM Mapusa Residency.

                   Margoa Residency & Paryatan Bhavan, Panaji  8:30 AM.

Rs 750/person
For Registrations please contact Shri. Yogesh Naik on 9226220666.