Trek no 12: TAMBDI SURLA falls

Sunday 10 September 2017

Another Sunday, another fun day, and yet another exciting trek by Gtdc, trekkers let’s explore yet another well-known waterfall, in the dense forests of the Bhagwan Mahaveer wildlife sanctuary and post lunch let’s visit the famous Shiva Tamdi SURLA temple carved out of a single rock

***

Trek: moderate

7 kms walk one way

Distance from Panjim is 65kms by bus

Entry from Tambdi Surla gate

Sightings of birds, butterflies in plenty

An usual sight of many matti / crocodile bark trees, the state tree of Goa and dense canopy, together with dense bamboo growth

****

Lunch, veg/ non veg cooked by the villagers.

Smoking and Alcohol is Strictly Prohibited.

Coach timing

8:00 AM Mapusa Residency.

Margoa Residency & Paryatan Bhavan, Panaji 8:30 AM.

Rs 750/person

For Registrations please contact Shri. Yogesh Naik on 9226220666.