The Panaji Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Vijayalaxmi Shivolkar today adjourned to February 21 the trial of Goa BJP Vice-President and Chairman of OBC Corporation Anil Hoble in the alleged dowry demand and harassment case related to his daughter in law.
The case was adjourned as the Court staff had not issued summons to the accused.
Trial in Hoble case adjourned to Feb 21
