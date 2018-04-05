The trial in last year’s murder of British national Danielle McLaughling will start in South Goa district court on Friday with examination of a prosecution witness who had first spotted her body on the beach.

The 28-year-old British woman was found dead on an isolated stretch between Agonda and Canacona beaches in South Goa on March 14, 2017. The British national, of Irish origin, was holidaying in Goa when she was killed.One Vikat Bhagat, 23, reportedly having previous criminal antecedents, was arrested for his alleged role in the crime involving murder, rape, theft and destruction of evidence.