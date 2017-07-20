Sever rivers from Goa have been identified as rivers of national importance under Nationalisation of Waterways project . “Assurance has been given by the center that the powers of operational decisions will remain with the Goa government,” Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told the house today. In this regards a tripartite MoU will be signed between Central Government, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and Goa Government within one or two months. After the MoU will be eligible for lot of funding for development from the center said CM

Central government is encouraging passenger movement and some goods movement across the state through these waterways as this is the cheapest mode of transport informed Parrikar.

13 new jetties , 4 floating and 9 non floating have been proposed and will be built through central funding only after thorough Environment Impact assessment said the CM. No action will be initiated unless EIA is done he added.

There are total 45 jetties in the state out of which 39 are private jetties and 6 are managed by Caption on Ports. Security will be enhanced at all 6 jetties of CoP in the state including installation of CCTVs. If any private party is ready to start passenger boat in rivers than govt will consider their proposals said CM.