With the onset of mining season in the offing truckers association of Dharbandora Taluka have demanded transportation rate of Rs 14 to Rs 15 per tonne per kilometre. The present rate of Rs 10 per tonne kilometre the association feels is very low compensation. The association has also demanded diesel for Rs 52 per litre. “The association has resolved to stop ore transportation till their legitimate demands are met with,” said Vinayak Gauns, president of Dharbandora Taluka Truckers Association( DTTA). The association also demanded relief to pay GPS charges monthly and road tax in quarterly manner