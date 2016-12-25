A large 12 wheel container vehicle went topsy turvy at Posulem Junction at Dharbanadora today when the driver of the vehicle who was allegedly drunk lost control of the vehicle.

The container went and banged into a rickshaw parked on the roadside while falling down sideways.

The rickshaw driver who was sleeping inside the rickshaw had a narrow escape and had to be removed by breaking the glass of the rickshaw cabin.He was first taken to the local PHC and later shifted to GMC.

Locals have been demanding a trifurcation on this accident prone zone on the national highway since the last thirty years.