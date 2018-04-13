26 year old Namrata Shirodkar was grievously injured after two persons purposely dashed their car against her scooter at Pethechewada , Korgao at around 6.30 yesterday. The two accused were later arrested by Pernem police.

The duo ran away from the place after hurting Shirodkar. But their car broke down on the way. Police nabbed them when they came with the mechanic to repair the car.