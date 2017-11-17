Two persons were arrested with narcotic drug ganja in 2 different raids at Margao and Vasco.

One Suresh Nair from Karwar was arrested with 20 gm ganja worth Rs 2000 near Cine Vishant, Margao.

While Vasco police have arrested a 22 year old Birla resident Ravi Chandra Koti for possessing drugs worth 7500. Upon receiving information Vasco police reached the Baina beach and detained the accused who was in possession of 75 grams of ganja.