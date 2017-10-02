Home Breaking News Two died in self car accident at Assagao near Mapusa early this... Two died in self car accident at Assagao near Mapusa early this morning. Deceased are Ethan Viegas from Pilerna & Lee Ann Rocha from Calangute By Digital Goa - October 2, 2017, 12 :57 pm Two died in self car accident at Assagao near Mapusa early this morning. Deceased are Ethan Viegas from Pilerna & Lee Ann Rocha from Calangute - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Prostitution racket: Calangute police seal premises in Arpora Digital Goa - September 29, 2017, 10 :47 pm 7 illegal kiosk & handcarts removed at Zuarinagar Digital Goa - September 29, 2017, 6 :06 pm Sodiem-Siolim panchayat’s computer catches fire Digital Goa - September 29, 2017, 6 :04 pm Goa govt employees gets 1% hike in Dearness Allowance Digital Goa - September 29, 2017, 5 :58 pm