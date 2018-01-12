Two Goa State cooperative banks to be merged By Digital Goa - January 12, 2018, 4 :47 pm Goa State cooperative Bank has issued notice announcing merger of its two branches at the two fag ends of Goa from March 1, 2018. Poinguinim branch will be merged with Cancona branch while the Patradevi Branch will be merged with Pernem Branch. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Govt notifies financial assistance scheme to panchayats Digital Goa - January 12, 2018, 8 :26 pm Tender for new born baby screening facility floated Digital Goa - January 12, 2018, 6 :04 pm Two Goa State cooperative banks to be merged Digital Goa - January 12, 2018, 4 :47 pm Trial in Hoble case adjourned to Feb 21 Digital Goa - January 12, 2018, 3 :19 pm