Two Kiosks and packed good of two masala vendors gutted in fire at Mapusa By Digital Goa - February 27, 2018, 12 :12 pm Two kiosks and packed goods belonging to two masala vendors were gutted in fire at Mapusa Market late night yesterday(Feb 26). Mapusa Fire station personnel brought the fire under control after an hour of fire fighting.