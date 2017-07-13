Two more crosses were desecrated at Lotoulim last night by unknown miscreants. Despite deployment of IRB platoons and extra vigil on part of Goa police the vandalism cases have not stopped. Till date around nine crosses, one temple Nandi and a cemetery has been vandalised by miscreants. Voices of concern have been raised by cross section of society, religious as well as political leaders across party lines over the adverse effects of the desecration incidents on the communal harmony in the state.