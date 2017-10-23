Home News Two more PDAs to be carved out of Panaji PDA – Vijai News Two more PDAs to be carved out of Panaji PDA – Vijai By Digital Goa - October 23, 2017, 10 :09 pm “Two more Planning and Development Authorities(PDA) are possible by bifurcating the current PDAs in the greater interest of Panaji,” said TCP minister Vijai Sardesai. First meet of TCP board will be held on October 30 to discuss related issues. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Korgao woman died after being hit by Maharashtra vehicle at Ugvem Digital Goa - October 23, 2017, 9 :58 pm Apna Ghar gets Rs 5.5 Cr facelift Digital Goa - October 23, 2017, 9 :55 pm MGP is not part of NDA: MGP President Digital Goa - October 21, 2017, 9 :04 pm KTC resumed bus service to Maharashtra after 4 days break Digital Goa - October 21, 2017, 8 :51 pm