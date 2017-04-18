Home Breaking News Two motorcyclist died after their bikes collided at Neura, Tiswadi last night.... Two motorcyclist died after their bikes collided at Neura, Tiswadi last night. Deceased are Gaurish Bodnekar of Panaji & Bala Sawant from Merces. By Team Digital Goa - April 18, 2017, 11 :20 am Two motorcyclist died after their bikes collided at Neura, Tiswadi last night. Deceased are Gaurish Bodnekar of Panaji & Bala Sawant from Merces. - Advertisement -EDITOR PICKS CM allocates portfolios to his council of ministers Team Digital Goa - April 18, 2017, 8 :31 pm Goa Government effects transfer of senior scale officers Team Digital Goa - April 18, 2017, 3 :42 pm Mother-daughter duo among 5 killed in Goa road accident - - April 17, 2017, 11 :37 pm If VHP tries to ‘impose’ beef ban in Goa, we will ban VHP in... Team Digital Goa - April 17, 2017, 4 :51 pm