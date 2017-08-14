Calangute-Anjuna tourist belt continue to be in news for all wrong reasons. After busting of prostitution rackets and recent foiled supari killing case, death of two tourist due to suspected drugs overdose has rocked the tourist belt today. Two tourists, who were found lying in the open space at Vagator, were declared brought dead by hospital.

Circumstances suggest the two tourists must have died of drug overdose. One tourist is from Tamil Nadu and other one is from Kerala. Police are investigating the case.

WRD Minister and Local MLA of Siolim Constituency Vinod Palyekar has asked North SP Chandan Chowdary to investigate into the two drug death cases. The minister who is presently at St.Peterberg, Russia called SP over phone and instructed him to take stringent actions.