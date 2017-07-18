Two youths died on the spot in a road accident at Shantinagar, Vasco. According to Vasco police the scooter rider and pillion rider are identified as Shyam Sabbar (Age 21) and Daud Sabbar (Age 19). Both the deceased youth are natives of Orissa. Shyam was working as labourer at Dabolim and Daud who is Shyam’s relative had come to meet him in Goa few days back and was supposed to go back to his native today. Both were travelling on a two wheeler scooter today morning at 5.30 am and when they reached the Shantinagar highway they rammed into a parked truck on the highway. Vasco police after conducting panchanama have sent the bodies of both for postmortem. Further investigation is going on(Digital Goa).