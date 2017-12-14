Kadamba bus terminus at Margao is set to get a ultra modern facelift if the statements of Transport Minister Sudin Dhavlikar are to go by.
“The bus stand project of 2009 will be withdrawn from GSIDC and the development work will be done with the help of Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways(MORTH),” Dhavlikar informed.
Ultra Modernisation of Kadamba bus terminus at Margao in the offing
