Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said that he will extend the deadline for submitting applications for regularisation of unauthorised structures by one month.

Today was the last date for submitting the applications.

A total of 2190 applications have been received so far with Qupem topping the list with 614 applications followed by Pernem (499), Bardez(211),Salcete (286), Ponda (174) applications.