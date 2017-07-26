Undir Bandora villagers today alleged illegalities and mess in Sewerage and Infrastructural Development Corporation and held minister Sudin Dhavalikar responsible for the same. Sudin Dhavalikar has informed the state legislative assembly that the corporation has obtained irrevocable Power of Attorney from the owners, co-owners and tenants of the property where STP are to be constructed said AAP leader Surel Tilve while speaking to media. “However documents obtained are just irrevocable NOC’s. This is misguiding,” he added. Convenor of Undir Saurakshan Manch Gurudas Naik and other villagers were present at the press briefing.