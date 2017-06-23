Undir-Bandora locals held a meeting late night yesterday opposing the taluka sewage treatment plants which is to be set up in their village. A large group of villagers attended the meeting. The earlier panchayat body had resolved to revoke the permission issued for the Undir plant. Earlier in the panchayat elections Anand Naik, ex panch member who had opposed STP was defeated allegedly by big political backing thereby ensuring victory of Bhaskar Naik. But Naik assured the villagers in yesterday meeting that he too is opposing STP project in his village.