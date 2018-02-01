Goa Government is in the process of creating realtime data bank of unemployed youth in the state informed IT Minister Rohan Khaunte. “Data of the unemployed youth will be linked with Adhar. That will give a clear picture about unemployment scenario in the state,” he added
The Minister also said that the government will be launching a scheme for unemployed youth in the state shortly.
Unemployed youth data to be linked with Aadhar cards –Rohan
