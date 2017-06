Share price of Unichem Laboratories surged 6.5 percent intraday Friday as its Goa facility has received Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA.The company’s formulations manufacturing facility at Goa has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).The said facility was inspected by USFDA between March 14 to March 20, 2017