University of Cumbria, UK is visiting Goa-India
for
Spot Assessment & Free Seminar on the 21st of July, 2017
From 10am to 5pm
Calling all students aspiring a career in Business, Law or Nursing (Graduate & Post Graduate courses)
We’re coming to place close to you to select deserving students who will be offered a place at the prestigious University of Cumbria, UK for further studies.
Be it Business, Law or Nursing this might be your golden opportunity!
Registration: 9.30 – 10.00 a.m.
Seminar: 10.00 – 11.00 a.m. followed by student assessment from 11.00 a.m. onwards.
Venue: Woodlands Hotel, Opp. City Bus Stand, Rua Miguel de Loyola Furtado, Margao, Goa 403601
Limited 25 seats. To book you place please contact +91 7262020210 or email us at intoffice@cumbria.ac.uk
Please note : Students are requested to carry their educational qualification certificates and passport for assessment.