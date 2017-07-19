University of Cumbria, UK is visiting Goa-India

for

Spot Assessment & Free Seminar on the 21st of July, 2017

From 10am to 5pm

Calling all students aspiring a career in Business, Law or Nursing (Graduate & Post Graduate courses)

We’re coming to place close to you to select deserving students who will be offered a place at the prestigious University of Cumbria, UK for further studies.

Be it Business, Law or Nursing this might be your golden opportunity!

Registration: 9.30 – 10.00 a.m.

Seminar: 10.00 – 11.00 a.m. followed by student assessment from 11.00 a.m. onwards.

Venue: Woodlands Hotel, Opp. City Bus Stand, Rua Miguel de Loyola Furtado, Margao, Goa 403601

Limited 25 seats. To book you place please contact +91 7262020210 or email us at intoffice@cumbria.ac.uk

Please note : Students are requested to carry their educational qualification certificates and passport for assessment.