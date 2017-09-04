Untrained primary teachers in aided and unaided schools in Goa will have to complete their DEd or BEd degrees within two years to remain in their jobs. Teachers who do not have requisite training will have to apply for online degree by September 15, 2017 and complete the degree by 2019. Education department will issue a circular to this effect by next week informed sources from the department. In Goa there are around 400 untrained primary teachers in aided and unaided schools in Goa.

Human Resource Development Department is also offering an online option for teachers to complete the course at https://swayam.gov.in . For more information teachers can also contact Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan informed Director of Education Department G Bhat.

The Lok Sabha has recently passed a Bill that offers untrained teachers teaching in schools time till March 31, 2019, to acquire B.Ed or D. Ed. qualifications to hold their jobs as teachers. The qualifications are deemed necessary to ensure that teachers are well-qualified to ensure quality of education.