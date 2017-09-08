The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has appealed to the untrained Elementary Teachers including Head of School, teaching in Government Aided, Unaided and Special Schools to complete Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) Course through Open Distance Learning mode at National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in order to be qualified to teach at the elementary level.The Ministry has launched SWAYAM portal for online course through the NIOS. The teacher can access free instructions through online portal on www.nios.ac.in or http://dled.nios.ac.in. Minimum qualification for undergoing this programme is 50% marks in XII, with relaxation upto 45% in case of ST/SC/OBC/Physically Challenged candidates.

“All regular untrained elementary level teachers inciuding Head of Schools teaching in Government Aided, Unaided, Special Schools have to complete Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed.) Course through Open Distance Learning mode on National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). It has been reiterated that this will be the last and final chance to acquire the requisite minimum professional qualification for the teachers teaching at the elementary level. Any teacher. who does not have the minimum qualification mandated under the RTE Act, 2009, would not be allowed to continue in the service beyond April 01, 2019. and procedure for dismissal shall be initiated against such teachers,” states the circular.

Teachers who do not fulfil the minimum eligibility requirement will have to join NIOS and appear/reappear for the class XII examination simultaneously to achieve the minimum percentage.