Panchayat Minister and Dabolim MLA Mauvin Godinho today said that he will initiate action against the Airport Authority of India(AAI) and Indian Navy if they fail to stop the flow into the nullah passing from residential area at Dabolim which is allegedly emanating from the septic tanks belonging to these AAI and Indian Navy. Locals had complained about the problem to the Panchayat as well as to the Minister.