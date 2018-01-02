UP native held with drugs worth Rs 12,000 By Digital Goa - January 2, 2018, 8 :47 pm One Pradhun Kumar a native of Gorakhpur,UP was arrested today near KTC bus stand, Margao for being in possession of narcotic drug ganja worth Rs 12,000. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Verna labourer murder accused caught at Malim Jetty Digital Goa - January 2, 2018, 10 :37 pm UP native held with drugs worth Rs 12,000 Digital Goa - January 2, 2018, 8 :47 pm EDC employment generation Task force formed Digital Goa - January 2, 2018, 8 :40 pm Cruise tourists with e-visa exempted from biometric enrolment till 2020 Digital Goa - January 2, 2018, 8 :28 pm