Home News UP woman who jumped off from Margao Hotel succumbs to injuries News UP woman who jumped off from Margao Hotel succumbs to injuries By Team Digital Goa - August 8, 2017, 10 :07 pm Twenty five year old woman from Uttar Pradesh who jumped from second floor of a hotel building in Margao expired at Goa Medical College & Hospital, Bambolim today