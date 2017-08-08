UP youth crushed under bus at Utorda By Team Digital Goa - August 8, 2017, 9 :28 pm In a tragic incident a 30 years old youth from UP was crushed to death under the wheels of bus at Uttorda today. The motor bike of the deceased identified as Banu Gautam came under the rear tyre of the bus. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Savarde, Valpoi villagers face water shortage due to pipeline rupture Team Digital Goa - August 8, 2017, 10 :03 pm Goa Congress meeting tomorrow to discuss bypoll preparedness Team Digital Goa - August 8, 2017, 9 :44 pm Code of conduct violation case filed against CM Parrikar Team Digital Goa - August 8, 2017, 9 :39 pm GSCB to take tough decisions to come out of red Team Digital Goa - August 8, 2017, 9 :31 pm