With government planning to tighten the screws to stop misuse of Social Welfare Schemes, upto 20,000 ineligible Griha Aadhar beneficiaries may lose doles in the next few months. Chief Minister Parrikar informed the state legislative assembly that his government will review the beneficiary list within the next 6 months. Some of the beneficiaries are government servants, with seventh play in effect the financial status of these beneficiaries has improved, the house was told. Goa government spends almost 63 cr per month on the schemes ( Rs 30 cr on DSS , Rs 22.5 cr on Griha Adhhar and 10 cr on Ladli laxmi). But the budgetary allocation for Griha Adhar scheme has been increased to Rs 250 cr in 2017-2018 from Rs 160 Cr in 2016-2017. While Ladli Laxmi Scheme budget allocation has been increased to Rs 120 Cr from Rs 110 Cr.