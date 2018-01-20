Goa will be Open Defecation Free(ODF) by October 2018 at least in the Urban areas said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

“Goa will be ODF at least in urban areas by Oct 2018 and in 2019 seven star will be fully on way in Goa,” CM said.

CM was speaking at the function of launch of the ‘Protocol for Star Rating of Garbage-Free Cities’ in Goa in the presence of Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (I/C) for Housing and Urban Affairs.

The star-rating initiative, developed by the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban would be rating cities on a 7-star rating system based on multiple cleanliness indicators for solid waste management, which will include Door to Door Collection, bulk generator compliance, source segregation, sweeping, scientific processing of waste, scientific land filling, plastic waste management, construction and demolition management, dump remediation & citizen grievance redressal system etc.