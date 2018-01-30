US-based woman has claimed on Facebook that she was molested by a bike rider while she on vacation in Goa during the Republic Day weekend.

She said she hired a man who called himself Ezy M to drive her from Arpora night market to Morjim area.

The woman also uploaded a photo of the man and tagged the Goa Tourism Department account on her post. No formal case has yet been lodged in the matter.

“Parallel investigation will be carried out based on the lady’s Facebook post while we await her to file a complaint,” informed Chandan Chaudhary, Superintendent of police North Goa.