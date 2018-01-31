Emphasising on the significance of the #MeToo campaign, a US tourist, who had complained of molestation during her vacation in Goa in a Facebook post, has thanked the police for swiftly arresting the suspect, hours after she uploaded her travails on social media. “While still shaken by the events, I’m happy to report this man (motorcycle taxi operator) was tracked and a formal report with the Goa police is being lodged tomorrow. “I’m grateful for the Indian authorities who acted so fast and the incredible support by all of you for sharing and offering kind words,” the victim said in her post.”For those of you who did not have the kindest words, or questioned my story – you are why the #MeToo moment is needed. You are why women are scared to come forward with the truth,” she said.